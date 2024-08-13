Himachal Governor stresses need for economic self-reliance at state university level

Universities in Himachal Pradesh need to focus on becoming financially independent by generating their own resources, according to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. In a meeting with Vice-Chancellors of six government varsities in the hill state recently, Shukla emphasized promoting entrepreneurial spirit amongst students and faculty as a way for universities to commercialize research and boost incomes.

The Governor acknowledged the crucial role played by universities in imparting quality education and equipping students with skills for career success. However, he noted that institutions should not rely solely on government funding and instead work towards producing revenues through tie-ups with industry and other means. Shukla suggested universities establish strong industry connections, expand engagement with alumni networks and set up endowment funds to create sustainable income streams.

Digitization of campuses was another area highlighted by the Governor. He said adopting digital tools seamlessly in teaching, libraries and administration will help universities maintain competitiveness. Updating curriculums regularly as per emerging global trends was also advised to make education relevant.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur talked of qualitative reforms being implemented through cluster development of educational institutions as per standards. Improving enrolment in government schools was one priority area. Agricultural and horticultural universities were asked to boost farmer productivity using advanced technologies and innovations.