HC recommends dismissal of Sirsa Judicial Magistrate

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently took some strong actions regarding the conduct of judicial officers in the region. During their full court meeting, which involves reviewing all judicial workers, they recommended dismissal for one magistrate and compulsory retirement of two additional district judges.

Judicial Magistrate Manoj Dahiya, stationed in Sirsa, faces removal from his role following concerns raised about his performance. Two other judicial officials, serving in Hoshiarpur and Ambala, will no longer continue in their current positions, with one facing retirement and another having salary increased stopped.

The full court, consisting of all High Court judges, regularly meets to discuss the administration of justice and evaluate subordinate court employees. Transfers, assignments, promotions and disciplinary responses are among the issues addressed. Beyond these latest decisions, earlier in the year prosecution was initiated against over two dozen judicial officers, demonstrating zero tolerance for unsatisfactory conduct.