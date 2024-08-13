back to top
    Haryana Chief Minister unveils trio of youth empowerment initiatives on International Youth...
    HaryanaLatest News

    Haryana Chief Minister unveils trio of youth empowerment initiatives on International Youth Day

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Chief Minister of , Nayab Singh Saini, celebrated Youth Day by launching a package of initiatives aimed at empowering youth in the state. Attending an event organised by the Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Department in Panchkula, Saini unveiled the Drone Didi Yojana, Contractor Saksham Yuva Yojana and IT Saksham Yuva Yojana.

    Through the Drone Didi scheme, the state government plans to provide drone piloting and management training to 5,000 women over the next fiscal year. Trainees will receive 80% funding for drone hardware and other equipment from the administration. The Contractor Saksham Yuva Yojana will skill 10,000 engineering diploma and degree holders for self-employment opportunities in contracting works. Beneficiaries will obtain ₹3 lakh interest-free loans and eligibility for state contracts up to ₹25 lakh. Meanwhile, the IT Saksham Yuva Yojana aims to impart coding, software and digital skills to support careers in the IT sector, along with guaranteed job placements.

    Saini also awarded scholarships to 20 meritorious SC students and flagged off a ‘Skill Yatra' mobile exhibition. He highlighted the state's achievements in placing over 1 lakh youth in skill training and 1.44 lakh . The CM promised 37,000 government appointments in the past seven months and a new department for overseas career guidance. Additionally, unemployment allowances were increased for educated jobseekers up to ₹3,500 per month.

    Through these new initiatives, the Haryana government hopes to boost youth empowerment, skill development and employment opportunities across the state.

