    Army commander reviews Anti-Terror operations in J&K’s Chenab Valley

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 13: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing anti-terrorist operations in the Chenab valley region of Jammu and .

    Lt Gen Kumar visited the forward locations of counter-insurgency Delta force in Doda and Kishtwar and exhorted all ranks to maintain a high tempo of operations, ensuring security and safety for ongoing and upcoming events, the Army's Northern Command posted on X.
    The Army shared four pictures of the General Officer Commanding-in-chief, northern command's interaction with the troops on the ground.
    “He (Lt Gen Kumar) assessed the options for deployment of additional forces being inducted into the area and emphasised on synergy with Jammu and Kashmir police and paramilitary forces,” the post read.
    While higher reaches of Doda district of Jammu region have witnessed over half-a-dozen encounters at different places since June 12 that left four soldiers, including a captain and three foreign terrorists dead and some security personnel injured, a brief gunfight between terrorists and security forces took place during search operations in Nownatta and Naagseni Peyaas in Kishtwar district on August 11.
    Security forces are engaged in a massive search operation in the upper reaches of both the districts to track down and neutralise the terrorists who are believed to have infiltrated from across the border and managed to reach the dense forests in their effort to revive terrorism in the peaceful Jammu region. (AGENCIES)

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines

