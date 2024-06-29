Himachal Government Ready for any Monsoon Emergencies: Chief Minister

The Himachal Pradesh government has taken necessary precautions ahead of the impending monsoon season to effectively handle any emergency situation, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

While addressing the media on disaster preparedness recently, the Chief Minister assured that all departments have been instructed to remain vigilant and respond quickly to potential disasters during monsoon. He said effective steps have been taken at various levels to tackle emergencies.

Sukhu expressed concern over the cloudburst incident in Kunihar recently, stressing the need to be extremely cautious given unpredictable weather during monsoon. The State Disaster Management Authority is coordinating closely with other departments to implement preventive measures.

Adequate personnel and equipment have been deployed proactively in vulnerable areas. Regular simulation exercises and training on disaster management have also been provided to staff and officials. District administrations have held meetings on monsoon preparedness.

The Chief Minister urged citizens to stay away from rivers and streams when it rains heavily. Regarding the firing incident in Bilaspur, he assured that the law will follow its due process irrespective of those involved, including political figures. Unlawful acts harming law and order will not be tolerated, he added.