back to top
Search
HimachalHeavy rains cause damage in Shimla on monsoon's arrival
HimachalLatest News

Heavy rains cause damage in Shimla on monsoon’s arrival

By: Northlines

Date:

The first heavy rains of the monsoon season brought misery to the residents of in Pradesh. On the night of June 28, over three hours of continuous downpour led to debris and sludge entering buildings and washing away retaining walls in some areas of the city.

Areas like Mehli and Malyana on the outskirts of Shimla bore the brunt of the rains. In Mehli, rainwater mixed with debris clogged drains causing the torrent to gush onto roads. The slurry then made its way down slopes, entering houses around 500 meters from the roads. Residents like Pushpa Thakur found their balconies and lower floors filled with mud after midnight. They feared for their safety in the situation. Locals have complained to authorities in the past as well regarding this issue but no permanent solution was found.

In Malyana, debris dumped along roads by the Public Works Department came crashing down due to the heavy rainfall. Three vehicles were buried under massive piles of rubble. Locals had to dig them out in the morning. Resident Kuldeep Thakur lamented that their natural water sources were also destroyed due to dumping of debris on hillsides by the department.

The bureau has issued an orange alert for Himachal Pradesh over the next few days, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rains in various areas. This can lead to flooding, landslides, disruption of basic services, and loss of lives and property. On June 28 alone, state capital Shimla received 84.3mm of rainfall, indicating an active monsoon spell has set in.

Previous article
Himachal Government Ready for any Monsoon Emergencies: Chief Minister
Next article
Amarnath Yatra | Pilgrims Leave Twin Base Camps For Shrine, Second Batch Starts Journey From Jammu
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

“Saddened At Loss Of Lives Of 5 Brave Indian Army Soldiers In Ladakh”: Def Min Rajnath Singh

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 29: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed...

Ladakh LG Issues New Recruitment Rules For Assistant Registrar Post In Cooperative Deptt

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jun 29: The Lieutenant Governor (Administrator) of the...

Five Cops Injured In Mob Attack During Anti-Encroachment Drive In J&K’s Kathua

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jun 29: At least five police personnel, including...

ONGC Sets Up Two 100-Bed Hospitals At Twin Base Camps For Amarnath Pilgrims

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jun 29: ONGC has set up two 100-bed...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

“Saddened At Loss Of Lives Of 5 Brave Indian Army Soldiers...

Ladakh LG Issues New Recruitment Rules For Assistant Registrar Post In...

Five Cops Injured In Mob Attack During Anti-Encroachment Drive In J&K’s...