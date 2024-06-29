back to top
BJP launches Haryana poll preparations with executive meeting in Panchkula

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) kicked off discussions around the upcoming Assembly elections as the first session of the party's state executive meeting took place in Panchkula over the weekend. Senior BJP leaders including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who has been appointed as the election in-charge for Haryana, were in attendance to review preparations and strategize for the polls slated later this year.

Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the afternoon session of the two-day meeting and provide guidance to party workers. Shah is expected to motivate the team and outline his vision for a successful election campaign. Chief Minister Manohar Lal and other top state leaders including former CM Nayab Singh Saini will aim to ensure the party stays focused on its development agenda and highlight achievements of the current government.

Around 4,500 party members from across Haryana's 90 constituencies have gathered for the important discussions. The get-together presents an opportunity for networking between grassroots leaders and figures. With the Congress set to launch an aggressive challenge, BJP is wasting no time in holding consultations and rallying supporters ahead of the electoral battle. Polls are anticipated in the coming months and both sides will employ all resources at their disposal to attain victory.

