Bouncer gunned down by disguised assailants in Gurugram, Haryana

A bouncer working as a security guard met a tragic end after being gunned down by two individuals posing as delivery personnel in Gurugram, Haryana. The fatal shooting took place on Friday night in Ullahwas village when the 25-year-old victim, who resided in a nearby town, was in a crowded market area.

Eyewitnesses revealed that two men riding a motorbike approached the guard while clad in the uniform shirts of prominent delivery services. In a sudden act of violence, the disguised duo opened fire and launched five bullets towards the victim before fleeing the scene on their vehicle. Emergency responders rushed the severely injured man to the hospital, but doctors could not save his life due to the extensive wounds.

Local authorities have opened an investigation into the targeted attack. Preliminary evidence suggests the assailants carefully planned the disguise to draw less scrutiny during the commission of the crime. Police units are thoroughly examining any available camera recordings from shops in the vicinity that may have captured details to identify the killers. Special task forces have also begun tracing the perpetrators' movement following the incident to make swift arrests.

The guard worked for a liquor outlet and had no known disputes, leaving investigators perplexed about the motives. A priority is placed on determining any possible links or past conflicts that could have led to the brazen public execution. Meanwhile, the distressed family and local community await justice and closure in this disturbing case of premeditated violence.