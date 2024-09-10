back to top
    High Court of J&K and Ladakh Announces Vacancies for Key Administrative Posts

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In an effort to boost its administrative capabilities, the High Court of and and has issued a notification inviting applications for over 280 positions across multiple departments. As per the latest recruitments, eligible candidates can apply for openings such as Junior Assistants, Steno-Typists, System Officers and System Assistants.

    Some key highlights about the recruitment drive:

    • The total number of vacancies to be filled is 283, spread across 4 post categories.
    • Online applications can be submitted through the High Court's official website till 1st October 2024.
    • Required qualifications vary for each role – a graduate degree is mandatory for Junior Assistant posts while Steno-Typists need shorthand and typing skills. System roles require an IT/computer-related .
    • The pay scale for the posts starts from Rs. 19,900 up to Rs. 92,300 per month depending on the role and level.
    • The selection process will involve a written exam conducted by the High Court for all eligible applicants.
    • Only permanent residents of the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh can participate in this recruitment cycle.

    This is a good opportunity for local job seekers to join one of the premier judicial institutions in an important administrative capacity. Interested individuals must make sure to thoroughly review eligibility norms and apply online before the deadline. Given the scale of vacancies, competition is likely to be high.

    Age Limit:

    Applicant's Age should not be below 18 years and Not above 40 years in case of Open Merit candidates, 43 years in case of Reserved Category candidates, 42 years in case of Physically Challenged candidates, 48 years in case of Ex. Servicemen and 40 years in case of candidates in Government Service/Contractual employees.

    Application Fee for JK High Court Recruitment 2024

    The prescribed application fee is Rs.500/-. After the successful submission of the online application form, the candidate will be required to deposit the requisite fee through online mode.

    The Last date for filling up of online application form, complete in all respects along with the requisite fee is 01-10-2024

    Application Procedure of JK High Court Recruitment 2024

    Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online on the recruitment portal of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the link will be available on the website of the High Court: https://www.jkhighcourt.nic.in.

    Important Dates

    The Important Dates for Jammu and Kashmir High Court 283 Posts Recruitment 2024 are mentioned in the table below:-

    Notification Release Date 28-08-2024
    Start Date to Apply Online 02-09-2024
    Last Date to Apply Online 01-10-2024

    JK High Court Recruitment Notification 2024 PDF

    The High Court of J&K and Ladakh released the latest recruitment notification for Junior Assistants, Steno-Typists, System Officer, and System Assistants posts. The candidates can check the details related to eligibility, selection process, salary, application process, and other information that can be read from the below Official Notification released at the JK High Court website.
    Official Notification of J&K High Court Recruitment DOWNLOAD PDF

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

