High Court of J&K and Ladakh Announces Vacancies for Key Administrative Posts

In an effort to boost its administrative capabilities, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has issued a notification inviting applications for over 280 positions across multiple departments. As per the latest recruitments, eligible candidates can apply for openings such as Junior Assistants, Steno-Typists, System Officers and System Assistants.

Some key highlights about the recruitment drive:

The total number of vacancies to be filled is 283, spread across 4 post categories.

Online applications can be submitted through the High Court's official website till 1st October 2024.

Required qualifications vary for each role – a graduate degree is mandatory for Junior Assistant posts while Steno-Typists need shorthand and typing skills. System roles require an IT/computer-related education.

The pay scale for the posts starts from Rs. 19,900 up to Rs. 92,300 per month depending on the role and level.

The selection process will involve a written exam conducted by the High Court for all eligible applicants.

Only permanent residents of the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh can participate in this recruitment cycle.

This is a good opportunity for local job seekers to join one of the premier judicial institutions in an important administrative capacity. Interested individuals must make sure to thoroughly review eligibility norms and apply online before the deadline. Given the scale of vacancies, competition is likely to be high.

Age Limit:

Applicant's Age should not be below 18 years and Not above 40 years in case of Open Merit candidates, 43 years in case of Reserved Category candidates, 42 years in case of Physically Challenged candidates, 48 years in case of Ex. Servicemen and 40 years in case of candidates in Government Service/Contractual employees.

Application Fee for JK High Court Recruitment 2024

The prescribed application fee is Rs.500/-. After the successful submission of the online application form, the candidate will be required to deposit the requisite fee through online mode.

The Last date for filling up of online application form, complete in all respects along with the requisite fee is 01-10-2024

Application Procedure of JK High Court Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online on the recruitment portal of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the link will be available on the website of the High Court: https://www.jkhighcourt.nic.in.

The Important Dates for Jammu and Kashmir High Court 283 Posts Recruitment 2024 are mentioned in the table below:-