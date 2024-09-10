Rahul Gandhi defaming India abroad out of frustration: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

back to top
    IndiaRahul Gandhi defaming India abroad out of frustration: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    Ranchi, Sep 10: Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged remarks in the United States on the BJP-led government and the Election Commission, accusing him of “defaming” abroad out of his frustration due to repeated defeats in polls.

    Chouhan, the BJP's Jharkhand election in-charge, arrived in Ranchi during the day for a party meeting over its proposed ‘Parivartan Rally' scheduled this month.

    Hitting out at Gandhi for his alleged remarks, Chouhan said, “Only a frustrated person can defame the country and spoil its image abroad. Now he is raising questions not only on the government but also the Election Commission.” Speaking to reporters at the BJP's state headquarters here, he said, “Criticising one's own country in another nation cannot be a patriotic act.” Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition in the and the position carries responsibility, he said.

    Chouhan added that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the leader of the opposition when Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister.

    “Atal ji had led the country abroad. But, Rahul Gandhi is not doing anything else but to defame the country,” he said.

    “Due to repeated defeats, Rahul is disappointed and frustrated and is venting his frustration abroad,” Chouhan said.

    Gandhi, at the prestigious Georgetown University in the US, had on Monday alleged that the were not fought on the same footing.

    “The Election Commission was doing what they wanted. The entire campaign was structured so that Mr Modi could carry out his agenda across the country, with different designs for different states,” Gandhi had claimed.

