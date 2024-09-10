back to top
    IndiaApple's High-End iPhone Models Now More Affordable in Indian Market
    Apple’s High-End iPhone Models Now More Affordable in Indian Market

    The latest premium smartphones from Apple – the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max – have received a price cut for the Indian market, making the powerful devices more accessible for consumers. While prices remain the same, Apple is offering significant discounts on the Pro line within .

    Unveiled recently at the company's “Glowtime” launch event, the new iPhone Pro models feature several notable upgrades over previous generations. Both devices now include larger XDR displays measuring 6.3-inches and 6.9-inches respectively for an even more immersive viewing experience.

    Camera has seen major advancements as well. A 5x telephoto lens provides improved optical zoom, joining the primary 48-megapixel camera with quad-pixel sensor for high-resolution photography. Ultra-wide shots also benefit from a newly added 48MP sensor. Further detailing is expected once a dedicated camera button is incorporated via software update later this year.

    Powering the devices is Apple's new A18 Bionic Pro chipset using a 3nm manufacturing process. Its powerful 16-core neural engine and 6-core GPU enable advanced AI tasks and graphics. New “Apple Intelligence” functions aim to make messaging, emailing and other tasks more seamless through smarter interactions.

    In India specifically, the 128GB iPhone 16 Pro now starts at Rs. 119,900 while the 256GB iPhone 16 Pro Max begins at Rs. 144,900. This is down from last year's launch prices, demonstrating Apple's focus on local affordability. Pre-orders are open with general availability coming soon. By adjusting India's rates alone, Apple may see increased sales volume in one of its pivotal markets.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

