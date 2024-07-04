Hemant Soren set to become Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the third time

Political instability has deeply impacted Jharkhand since its formation. In the past 24 years, 13 chief ministers have held office. However, only one chief minister has been able to complete their full term.

Against this backdrop, Hemant Soren is set to take oath for a third term as Chief Minister of Jharkhand on July 7. He will become the second leader in Jharkhand to hold the CM post thrice. Arjun Munda and now Hemant Soren have both occupied the position three times.

Under Hemant Soren’s leadership, the people of Jharkhand delivered their biggest mandate in the 2019 elections during the Jawaharlal Nehru era. Now he is once again ready to provide fresh momentum to the state’s development.

Hemant Soren is expected to take Jharkhand to new heights with his leadership. He will focus on the holistic development of the state and welfare of youth.