back to top
Search
    JobsDRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2024 Notification: Check Vacancies, Eligibility and Apply Online...
    Jobs

    DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2024 Notification: Check Vacancies, Eligibility and Apply Online Now

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2024: The and Development Organisation (DRDO), Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) has invited online applications from officers of Central Government for the following posts on deputation basis in a Delhi lab/establishment under the Office of Director General (O/o DG), Micro Electronic Devices and Computational Systems & Cyber Systems (MED & CoS), DRDO at Delhi.

    Interested candidates fulfilling eligibility criteria are required to apply online only through the RAC website https://rac.gov.in The closing date for online registration is 45 days from the Date of publication in Employment News.

    Important Dates:
    Notification Publish Date: 02 July 2024
    Last Date: 45 days from the Date of publication in Employment News

    Vacancy Details:

    Name of Post: Scientist ‘D' – 02 Posts
    – Qualification: Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or in Electronics & Communication Engineering/Computer Science & Engineering or at least First Class Master's degree in Science in Physics/ Chemistry/Mathematics
    – Age Limit: Maximum age limit for appointment on deputation basis is Not exceeding 56 years (as on closing date of advertisement)
    – Pay Level: Level-12, Basic Pay: Rs. 78,800/- as per 7th CPC

    Essential Service Requirement: Officers under the Central Government Holding analogous post on regular basis Or having four years regular service in posts at Level-11 of the Pay Matrix (Rs 67700-208700)

    How to Apply:
    Interested candidates are required to apply online only through the RAC website https://rac.gov.in.

    • Visit the official website at rac.gov.in or drdo.gov.in.
    • On the homepage, click on the Apply link under “Advt. no. 151″.
    • Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents.
    • Pay the application fee (if required).
    • Submit the form and a print out of the filled in online application must be taken and signed by the applicant.
    • The printed version of the online application must be forwarded THROUGH PROPER CHANNEL to the following address by Registered / Speed Post:

    Adress: The Director,
    Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC),
    Lucknow Road, Timarpur, Delhi-110 054

    The last date for receiving the online applications is 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News. Further additional time of 15 days will be allowed for submission of the hard copy of online application (through proper channel) to RAC.

    IMPORTANT LINKS:
    Official Notification: DOWNLOAD PDF
    Apply Online: APPLY LINK (The link for applying online will be activated soon)
    Website: DRDO-RAC

    Previous article
    Biotech Startup Granza Bio Secures $7 Million Funding to Advance Cancer Treatment Delivery
    Next article
    Hemant Soren set to become Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the third time
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Recruitment 2024 Notification: Check Posts, Qualification, Apply Now

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Recruitment 2024: J&K Sports...

    BECIL Recruitment 2024 Notification Out for various Vacancies: Check Post Names, Apply Online Now

    Northlines Northlines -
    BECIL Recruitment 2024: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)...

    HCL Recruitment 2024: Check Posts, Qualification, Selection Process and Apply Now

    Northlines Northlines -
    HCL Recruitment 2024: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has invited...

    IAF AFCAT 02/2024 Apply Now at afcat.cdac.in, Direct link available, Apply Now for 430 Posts, Last Date today

    Northlines Northlines -
    IAF AFCAT 02/2024 Registration: The Indian Air Force has invited...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Congress rules out pre-poll alliance with AAP in Haryana, Delhi ahead...

    5 Youths Die of Drug Overdoses in 1 Week in Punjab’s...

    7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning