DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2024 Notification: Check Vacancies, Eligibility and Apply Online Now

DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2024: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) has invited online applications from officers of Central Government for the following posts on deputation basis in a Delhi lab/establishment under the Office of Director General (O/o DG), Micro Electronic Devices and Computational Systems & Cyber Systems (MED & CoS), DRDO at Delhi.

Interested candidates fulfilling eligibility criteria are required to apply online only through the RAC website https://rac.gov.in The closing date for online registration is 45 days from the Date of publication in Employment News.

Important Dates:

Notification Publish Date: 02 July 2024

Last Date: 45 days from the Date of publication in Employment News

Vacancy Details:

Name of Post: Scientist ‘D' – 02 Posts

– Qualification: Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electronics & Communication Engineering/Computer Science & Engineering or at least First Class Master's degree in Science in Physics/ Chemistry/Mathematics

– Age Limit: Maximum age limit for appointment on deputation basis is Not exceeding 56 years (as on closing date of advertisement)

– Pay Level: Level-12, Basic Pay: Rs. 78,800/- as per 7th CPC

Essential Service Requirement: Officers under the Central Government Holding analogous post on regular basis Or having four years regular service in posts at Level-11 of the Pay Matrix (Rs 67700-208700)

How to Apply:

Interested candidates are required to apply online only through the RAC website https://rac.gov.in.

Visit the official website at rac.gov.in or drdo.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Apply link under “Advt. no. 151″.

Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents.

Pay the application fee (if required).

Submit the form and a print out of the filled in online application must be taken and signed by the applicant.

The printed version of the online application must be forwarded THROUGH PROPER CHANNEL to the following address by Registered / Speed Post:

Adress: The Director,

Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC),

Lucknow Road, Timarpur, Delhi-110 054

The last date for receiving the online applications is 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News. Further additional time of 15 days will be allowed for submission of the hard copy of online application (through proper channel) to RAC.

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Official Notification: DOWNLOAD PDF

Apply Online: APPLY LINK (The link for applying online will be activated soon)

Website: DRDO-RAC