    Biotech Startup Granza Bio Secures $7 Million Funding to Advance Cancer Treatment Delivery

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In a compelling story of scientific serendipity, oncology researcher Ashwin Nandakumar and molecular immunologist Ashwin Jainarayanan crossed paths and discovered a shared passion for advancing cancer therapies. While pursuing their doctorates at separate departments in Oxford, the two researchers were introduced through a mutual colleague and instantly connected over their academic work.

    Upon graduating, the pair was faced with the choice of pursuing traditional careers in big pharma or taking the riskier path of founding their own startup. After discovering novel immunology from Jainarayanan's mentor that uncovered previously unknown facets of the immune system's functioning, the Ashwins were inspired to commercialize this groundbreaking work. They pitched their idea to Y Combinator partner Surbhi Sarna, who convinced them of startup's potential.

    This pivotal conversation launched Granza Bio, a biotech startup focused on developing a novel approach for delivering immunotherapy and other therapeutic attack particles to targeted areas of the body. The founders' promising research caught the eye of investors from the get-go, with the seed round closing much faster than anticipated.

    Granza has now raised $7.14 million in seed funding led by life science investors Felicis and Refactor Capital. Felicis, known for strategically funding companies that create new platforms, was drawn to Granza's mechanism for activating the immune system to potentially treat cancers and autoimmune diseases. The round also included participation from Y Combinator.

    The new capital will allow Granza Bio to expand its research beyond initial experimentation and further develop its therapeutic cargo delivery system, which investors expect could eventually enable the creation of many new drug therapies. By attracting top biotech backers with its groundbreaking science and ambitious vision, Granza is well positioned to advance cancer treatment delivery through immunotherapy in the years ahead.

    Surging mkts: CJI Chandrachud advises SEBI, SAT to be cautious, pitches for more tribunal benches
    DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2024 Notification: Check Vacancies, Eligibility and Apply Online Now
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

