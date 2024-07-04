7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

A major road project has recently commenced in Punjab which aims to widen and improve the road connectivity between the important towns of Sirhind and Patiala. As per officials, the existing two-lane road will be expanded into a wider four-lane carriageway to enhance mobility and ensure safer travel for residents.

The project involves upgrading approximately 22 kilometers of the busy Sirhind-Patiala road which witnesses heavy traffic flow on a daily basis. Officials shared that the widened road will have two lanes measuring 8.75 meters on each side and a central median of 1.2 meters to separate opposing traffic streams. A new bridge is also being constructed over the Bhakra canal along the route at a cost of over 10 crores.

While the infrastructure upgrade is expected to boost regional development upon completion, it comes at an environmental cost. As per estimates provided by forestry department officials, around 7,400 fully grown trees will need to be removed during the road-widening process after obtaining requisite approvals. The affected species include banyan, eucalyptus, kikar and Indian rosewood trees growing along the road corridor.

To compensate for the loss of natural habitat, the department has planned large-scale compensatory plantation drive where 60,000 saplings will be planted across areas in Hoshiarpur and Ropar districts. Some environmental groups have suggested carrying out the afforestation activities closer to the project area for better oversees and survival rates of the new plants.

Locals view the four-laning project in a positive light and believe it will enhance commuter comfort and safety significantly by improving the current infrastructure which is in poor condition with potholes. The widened carriageway is also strategically important as it connects key religious places like Gurudwaras in Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib and Chamkaur Sahib for pilgrims. While the mandatory green protocols are being followed, timely completion of the road widening work remains crucial to deliver benefits to citizens travelling on this busy arterial route.