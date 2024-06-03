back to top
Search
Life StyleHeatwave Linked to Rising Eye Stroke Cases in India - Symptoms, Risk...
Life Style

Heatwave Linked to Rising Eye Stroke Cases in India – Symptoms, Risk Factors and Prevention

By: Northlines

Date:

As the sweltering summer heatwave continues its unrelenting grip across large parts of , a concerning spike in eye stroke or retinal artery occlusion cases is prompting experts to sound the alarm. Retinal artery occlusion occurs when blood flow to the retina is disrupted, often due to blood clots or plaque buildup in the delicate eye vessels.

Doctors have noted a clear association between periods of prolonged high temperatures and rising eye stroke instances. The body's natural responses to extreme heat can raise risks in several ways. Dehydration from sweat loss thickens the blood and increases clotting potential. Heat stress also causes blood vessels to constrict, elevating blockage risk in the eye's small arteries.

Certain demographics and those with pre-existing conditions face even higher vulnerability. Older individuals, males, and people with diabetes or cardiovascular illnesses like hypertension are among the most susceptible. Routine problems can become amplified during heatwaves, underscoring the need for heightened precautions.

Staying cool and well-hydrated are prime defenses. Drinking plenty of water and limiting time outdoors when temperatures peak can prevent dehydration. Those with chronic diseases must rigourously manage their conditions with medication and regular checkups. Appropriate protective eyewear and avoiding strenuous exertion in intense warmth provide added safeguards.

Simple lifestyle modifications can further lower occurrence likelihood. Maintaining cardiovascular health through diet, exercise and stress control plus adhering to prescribed therapies help optimize vascular function. Routine eye exams by specialists allow early problem detection. With proactive steps and caution during heatwaves, the risk of this serious eye condition can be significantly reduced.

As summers grow warmer due to climate shifts, prioritizing preventative actions will prove increasingly important for eye and overall health. By understanding risk factors and tailoring protective measures, communities can build resilience against heat-related strokes. With awareness and preparation, their impact can be minimized.

Previous article
Qualcomm unveils powerful and efficient Snapdragon X processors for AI-driven personal computing
Next article
Nigam apologises to Mukundan over comment, hopes to move forward
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Renowned actress Richa Chadha opens up about unique pregnancy cravings

Northlines Northlines -
Prominent Bollywood actress Richa Chadha, who is currently expecting...

Microplastics detected in human testes spark concerns over pollution’s link to male infertility

Northlines Northlines -
A recent study examining human and dog testicular tissue...

ICMR cautions against sugary drinks, urges Indians to stay hydrated in healthy ways this summer

Northlines Northlines -
Summer heat demands hydration but not at cost of...

Why you should stick to eating one type of millet at a time for optimal health benefits

Northlines Northlines -
Millets are popping up on many health-conscious menus these...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Nigam apologises to Mukundan over comment, hopes to move forward

Qualcomm unveils powerful and efficient Snapdragon X processors for AI-driven personal...

Mango Seeds: Discover 12 Unexpected Benefits of ‘Aam ki Guthli’ and...