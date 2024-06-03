back to top
Qualcomm unveils powerful and efficient Snapdragon X processors for AI-driven personal computing
Qualcomm unveils powerful and efficient Snapdragon X processors for AI-driven personal computing

In a major announcement at this year's Computex event, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon introduced the company's new Snapdragon X series of processors optimized for personal computing devices. The flagship Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chips are equipped with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) that will power the upcoming range of Windows 11 PCs under the Copilot+ brand.

Addressing the crowd, Amon remarked that this debut marks “Qualcomm's graduation into a leading compute platform provider.” While Qualcomm is renowned for its smartphone solutions, the Snapdragon X family enables the company's entry into the growing AI-focused laptop space. Over 20 OEM partners plan to launch Copilot+ notebooks equipped with the Snapdragon X Elite or X Plus before the end of the month, starting at $999.

Qualcomm highlighted the generational leap these PCs will deliver. Powered by the efficient Hexagon NPU, Copilot+ machines are touted to offer multiple-day battery life of up to 30 hours of continuous playback. Meanwhile, the on-device AI capabilities will unlock novel interactive experiences. Going forward, Snapdragon X chips will find their way into desktops, all-in-ones, and convertible designs as well.

Performance benchmarks shared by Qualcomm paint an impressive picture. Early indicators point to the Snapdragon X Elite outpacing competitors with up to 51% faster single-core performance that consumes 65% less power. The integrated NPU also boasts leading throughput levels and efficiency metrics. Longer runtimes are promised across video playback, calls, and streaming on Snapdragon X devices compared to alternatives from Intel and AMD.

Gamers can anticipate broad compatibility as well, with over 1,200 titles optimized already. The debut Copilot+ systems hit shelves later this month, signalling Qualcomm's graduation into the elite ranks of the PC semiconductor industry. Exciting times are ahead as the capabilities of these powerful yet efficient platforms are experienced first-hand.

