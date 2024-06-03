back to top
Nigam apologises to Mukundan over comment, hopes to move forward

Malayalam stars address controversial comment with public apology

In the wake of intense online criticism, promising young Malayalam actor Shane Nigam has publicly apologised to industry veteran Unni Mukundan for a recent off-the-cuff remark that sparked controversy. While promoting his upcoming thriller ‘Little Hearts' alongside co-stars Mahima Nambiar and Baburaj, Nigam had jokingly commented on his preference for a potential on-screen pairing between Mukundan and Nambiar over their own. However, his use of wordplay referring to Mukundan's production house could also be interpreted in a derogatory manner, drawing the ire of many on social media.

The debate soon turned political with right-wing supporters backing Mukundan citing his praise for the Prime Minister, contrasting with Nigam who has faced labels due to expressing solidarity with Palestinian causes. Facing backlash and abusive messages targeting his family online, Nigam has now clarified that the remark was meant in jest without any harmful intent. He has also lodged a police complaint over the threatening DMs. At a press event in Dubai, Nigam revealed contacting Mukundan personally to convey remorse over the misunderstanding.

While controversies have dogged the talented young actor's career in the past as well, he maintains optimism. “I will be more mindful about what I say from now. Some comments are unavoidable but it's different when your family is affected. All I can do is focus on my work and let that silence the noise”, said Nigam, looking to leave the episode in the past. With both stars resolving the matter amicably, the Malayalam film industry hopes this rift acts as a learning experience for all.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

