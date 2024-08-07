back to top
    Heartbreak for Indian wrestling as star athlete Vinesh Phogat misses Olympics medal due to slight overweight criteria

    By: Northlines

    In a crushing blow to Indian wrestling fans everywhere, ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat was unfortunately disqualified from competing in the finals of the 50kg women's freestyle category at the Paris 2024, after being found slightly overweight during weigh-in.

    Phogat, who had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final, saw her dreams of securing at least a silver medal come crashing down when officials declared she exceeded the maximum weight limit of her category by a narrow 100 grams.

    The news has left the entire nation in shock and disappointment. Politicians, celebrities and fans have united in rallying behind Phogat and wishing her strength to overcome this setback. Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini commented that even 100 grams can make a big difference at the elite level and stressed on the importance of maintaining optimal weight through discipline and dedication.

    Taapsee Pannu and singer Sushant Divgikar took to social media to laud Phogat's fighting spirit and remarkable achievements, while also expressing sadness over her unfortunate disqualification due to narrowly missing the weight criteria. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his support through a heartfelt tweet, acknowledging Phogat's champion qualities and urging her to return from this blow stronger than ever.

    While pharmacy and overnight weight loss methods were attempted, Phogat, who had defeated reigning champion Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in a thriller semi-final bout the previous day, could not reduce the slight excess weight, losing her chance not just at gold but even a assured silver.

    The shocking turn of events has certainly dampened the mood of fans who were overjoyed at an Indian woman confirming a medal from the mat. Though absent from competing on the final day, Phogat's fighting spirit and talent ensures she will continue inspiring millions of Indians with her comeback journey.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

