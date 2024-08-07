Aamir Khan was initially approached for iconic Darr role played by SRK

One of the most renowned films in Bollywood history, the 1993 psychological thriller Darr, directed by legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, almost featured a notable actor other than the one who eventually played the iconic antagonist role. According to recent revelations, superstar Aamir Khan was originally being considered for the part of obsessive stalker Rahul Mehra but had to exit the project due to creative differences.

In a past interview, Aamir had shed some light on why he pulled out of Darr. The versatile actor said he has a policy of receiving a joint narration when there are multiple heroes in a film to ensure all parties are satisfied with their roles. However, in this case, the director was unwilling to do so which ultimately led to Aamir deciding not to proceed further.

Interestingly, though Aamir could no longer be part of Darr himself, he still played a part in the film taking shape as we know it. According to accounts, it was Aamir who suggested Shah Rukh Khan's name for the role during a chance meeting at a party. He strongly felt SRK would be perfect in portraying the unsettling character. Upon Aamir's recommendation, Shah Rukh went on to meet Yash Chopra and was subsequently cast, catapulting his acting career to greater heights with his powerhouse performance.

Yash Chopra's masterful direction combined with Shah Rukh Khan's nuanced portrayal made Rahul an iconic thriller villain whose obsessiveness still sends chills down viewers' spines even after years. While fans can only speculate how the film may have turned out differently had Aamir played the part, Darr undoubtedly became a benchmark success that greatly contributed to Shah Rukh's superstardom in the coming years.