back to top
Search
    BusinessHealthTech and Enterprise Startups Attract $112Mn in Indian Funding Last Week
    BusinessStartup News

    HealthTech and Enterprise Startups Attract $112Mn in Indian Funding Last Week

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Funding activity in the Indian startup ecosystem saw a significant decline last week compared to the preceding period, with startups collectively raising $112.9 million across 22 deals between August 5-10. This marks a near 50% drop from the $222.2 million secured through 25 deals in the week before.

    While investment momentum took a hit at a broader level, it was still an eventful week for Indian entrepreneurs and investors. Telehealth startup Visit clinched the largest funding round of $29.8 million to further scale its operations. software firms also remained an appealing sector for backers, with six such companies together raising $17.9 million.

    Health emerged as a major recipient of capital, with three players in this industry raking in a combined total of $35.1 million. Enterprise technology continued its run as an investor favourite, seeing the most number of deals signed in the period under review. Seed stage funding also saw an uptick compared to the previous week.

    Two notable developments brought optimism. Ola Electric debuted on the stock exchanges, while digital marketplace FirstCry and B2B commerce startup Unicommerce are poised for listings early next week. Meanwhile, individual deal makers like Omnivore VC and CRED founder Kunal Shah stood out by backing two startups each through their participation.

    Previous article
    How LED light therapy became the hottest celeb-approved skincare trend
    Next article
    Expert claims no level of alcohol drinking is safe for your liver health
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Electric vehicle manufacturer lists at premium, founder’s wealth surges to $1.8 billion

    Northlines Northlines -
    BENGALURU: Shares of a leading electric vehicle manufacturer based...

    Tata Group Airlines Join Forces on Aircraft Maintenance with DGCA Nod

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a strategic move that signifies growing synergies between...

    Golden Temple changes Nishan Sahib colour to basanti in line with Sikh traditions

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) recently updated the...

    Flint Capital Secures $160 Million for Latest Venture Fund Thanks to Untraditional Investor Strategy

    Northlines Northlines -
    Flint Capital has raised $160 million for its latest...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Khandra village erupts with joy for Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra after...

    Haryana Government’s Job Security Scheme Leaves Contractual Staff Wanting More

    Jalandhar: For parents of hockey players, Olympic bronze medal no less...