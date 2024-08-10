back to top
    How LED light therapy became the hottest celeb-approved skincare trend

    LED light therapy has quickly become the buzziest skincare trend in . This innovative treatment uses various wavelengths of light to target different skin concerns like acne, fine lines, and hyperpigmentation. With A-listers from Deepika Padukone to Kim Kardashian touting its benefits, light therapy is shining brighter than ever in the celebrity wellness realm.

    Rather than harsh chemicals or needles, light therapy relies on light-emitting diodes, or LEDs, to stimulate the skin in a non-invasive way. Different colors penetrate to differing skin depths, allowing tailored treatments. Blue and red light are commonly used to treat acne by killing bacteria and reducing inflammation. Yellow, green, and orange target erythema or redness while green and yellow focus on collagen production for plumper, firmer skin. Celebs love that it provides instant results without recovery time or risk of side effects from injectables.

    Light therapy is swiftly becoming a fixture in many celebrity skincare routines. Padukone frequently uses a handheld LED device for its anti-aging perks. Kardashian relies on light therapy facials from her go-to dermatologist for clear, radiant skin between photo shoots and events. Jennifer Lopez incorporates blue light treatments into her famous glowing skin prep. With A-listers touting its low-effort, high-reward benefits, LED light therapy is illuminating a new path forward for effective, natural beauty care routines.

