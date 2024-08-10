back to top
    Expert claims no level of alcohol drinking is safe for your liver health

    have long debated how much alcohol consumption can be considered safe or moderate drinking. However, a leading doctor is now claiming that the scientific evidence shows even small amounts of alcohol can potentially damage the liver over time.

    In a new statement, Dr. Rakhi Dandona from the All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi emphasized that no amount of alcohol should be considered completely safe when it comes to impacts on liver . While moderate drinking may pose a low risk, Dr. Dandona explained that any level of alcohol breaks down into toxic byproducts that the liver must work to filter out of the bloodstream.

    Over many years, even occasional or light drinking patterns can potentially lead to a buildup of this toxic burden on the liver. The organ works tirelessly everyday to rid our bodies of impurities and waste. Continually exposing it to alcohol's harmful byproducts may degrade its function gradually even without apparent symptoms.

    Dr. Dandona stressed that guidelines recommending one drink per day for women and up to two for men are based on risk of other health issues like cancer and not meant to define liver safety. When considering impacts on liver tissue specifically, the medical consensus now suggests abstaining from alcohol entirely may be the most prudent approach.

    Excessive long-term drinking sharply increases risks of serious liver diseases. But this expert maintains that due to its toxic properties, alcohol should not be promoted or considered “safe” for regular consumption even in moderate amounts as is commonly believed. Overall liver wellness may benefit most from complete avoidance of liquor.

