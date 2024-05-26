back to top
IndiaHealth secretary not responding, Delhi health minister orders inquiry into newborn deaths...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Health secretary not responding, Delhi health minister orders inquiry into newborn deaths in East Delhi hospital

By: Northlines

New Delhi, May 26: Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has ordered an inquiry into the tragic death of seven newborns in a fire at a Baby Care Centre in an East Delhi hospital after the Delhi health secretary was unavailable on phone and WhatsApp.

In the inquiry order, Bhardwaj said he sent directions to Health Secretary Deepak Kumar and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to launch the probe into the cause of the fire and make arrests.

“As the Health Secretary is not responding to the phone calls and messages, directions have been sent via email with a copy to the chief secretary,” Bhardwaj said in his orders.

The Health Minister has ordered a speedy inquiry into the incident, and said that names and designations of the officers or private people responsible for the negligence be provided.

“Directions have been given to ensure free treatment of rescued children in best private hospitals, for speedy compensation to the families of the deceased and injured and to expedite the arrests of those who were running this centre,” the office of the Delhi health minister said.

