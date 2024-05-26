back to top
Search
IndiaPunjab Police, BSF bust drug smuggling racket; arrest 7 members
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Punjab Police, BSF bust drug smuggling racket; arrest 7 members

By: Northlines

Date:

Chandigarh, May 26: In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, Fazilka Police and BSF, in a joint operation, have busted an narco smuggling module and arrested seven drug smugglers with seizure of 5.47 kg pure-grade heroin, Rs 1.7 lakh drug money and 40 cartridges.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the arrested accused were in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers.

An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered and investigation is on to establish backward and forward linkages.

Previous article
Health secretary not responding, Delhi health minister orders inquiry into newborn deaths in East Delhi hospital
Next article
Kapil Dev, Kirti Azad join poll pitch
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Kapil Dev, Kirti Azad join poll pitch

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 26: Kapil Dev and Kirti Azad,...

Health secretary not responding, Delhi health minister orders inquiry into newborn deaths in East Delhi hospital

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 26: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj...

7 babies killed in devastating Delhi hospital fire

Northlines Northlines -
It was a heart-breaking night for the city of...

No to plastic use: Polling Stations in Kulgam adorned with crewel work banners

Northlines Northlines -
Jahangeer Ganaie/Umaisar Gull Ganie Kulgam, May 25 : In a creative...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Kapil Dev, Kirti Azad join poll pitch

Health secretary not responding, Delhi health minister orders inquiry into newborn...

7 babies killed in devastating Delhi hospital fire