7 babies killed in devastating Delhi hospital fire

It was a heart-breaking night for the city of Delhi as a massive fire broke out at a newborn care centre located in Vivek Vihar, resulting in the unfortunate demise of 7 infants. As per officials, the fire services received an emergency call around 11:30 PM about the blaze at the facility, following which 16 fire tenders were immediately dispatched.

The fire brigade personnel worked tirelessly to control the flames and conduct rescue operations. In a difficult operation, 12 newborns were evacuated to safety from the first floor of the building. However, 7 infants succumbed to their injuries while undergoing emergency treatment at a local hospital. 5 children are still said to be critical and continue to receive medical care.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and an investigation has been launched. Eyewitnesses spoke of seeing thick black smoke billowing out from the building as the flames rapidly spread. Rescue efforts were hampered due to the lack of proper emergency exits. This tragic incident has shone a light on the urgent need for improved fire safety standards and protocols to be put in place especially at medical facilities catering to vulnerable groups.