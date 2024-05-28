back to top
Health Experts Issue Revised Guidelines on Cooking Oil Intake
Life Style

Health Experts Issue Revised Guidelines on Cooking Oil Intake

experts have issued revised advice on the consumption of various cooking oils, warning against the excessive use of certain vegetable oils. In an effort to promote nutritional well-being and reduce disease risks, guidelines now recommend balancing the intake of different oils.

For decades, many households have relied heavily on sunflower, safflower and soybean oils for daily cooking needs. However, new research shows that when consumed in immoderate amounts, these polyunsaturated fats can increase oxidative stress in the body. Experts argue this may raise the risk of health issues like cancer over the long run.

According to the report by a premier health research body, while all oils provide calories and certain vitamins, people must choose them judiciously. Olive oil, rice bran oil and mustard oil are healthier options that can partly substitute commonly used oils. The emphasis is on moderating overall oil consumption and incorporating a variety of cooking mediums.

The updated recommendations aim to nudge eating habits in a more balanced, moderate direction. Rather than banning any particular type of oil, citizens now have science-backed guidance to make informed daily decisions. As lifestyle diseases rise nationwide, such calibrated dietary advisories assume great significance. With some simple adjustments, individuals can potentially lower disease risk and gain optimal nutrition from their meal preparations.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

