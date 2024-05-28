Best Budget Android Phones Under Rs. 20,000 With Expandable Storage

The storage needs of smartphones are constantly evolving with apps, games and media taking up more space than ever. With many manufacturers removing the microSD card slot, finding an affordable Android phone with expandable storage can be challenging. However, there are still some excellent options under Rs. 20,000 that offer great value and the flexibility of a memory card.

The Motorola G34 launched earlier this year with the capable Snapdragon 695 chipset. Priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 8/128GB model, it delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks. Its 6.5-inch 120Hz display and 5,000mAh battery ensure an engaging media experience. The G34 runs a clean version of Android with minimal bloatware, giving users near stock software. Its triple rear cameras are good for casual photography in favorable lighting.

Powered by the efficient Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, the iQOO Z9X is a formidable performer at Rs. 15,999 for 8GB RAM. Its 6.72-inch 120Hz screen with high brightness makes content pop. The massive 6,000mAh battery sails through heavy usage periods with its 44W charging. The Z9X offers strong overall specs at an attractive price point.

For Samsung fans on a budget, the Galaxy F15 is worth considering. Its 6.6-inch 90Hz AMOLED display delivers vibrant colors alongside the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chip. At Rs. 15,999 for 8GB RAM, you get the convenience of Samsung's clean One UI along with expandable storage using its microSD slot. Its triple rear cameras suit basic photo needs.

The Honor X9B is an excellent all-rounder at Rs. 22,999 for 8GB RAM. Powered by the capable Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, it handles multitasking with ease on its smooth 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen. Its 5,800mAh battery easily lasts over a day of regular use. With a versatile 108MP main camera, it offers good imaging abilities for the price.