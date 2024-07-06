Haryana Targets 500,000 Solar Homes by 2030

Haryana has set itself a major solar energy target, aiming to install rooftop solar panels on 500,000 homes across the state by 2030. Over 350,000 households have already registered for the program according to recent comments from A.K. Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of Haryana's Energy Department.

Speaking at a recent event promoting solar power adoption, Singh revealed the ambitious targets. He stated that the Push for Solar Homes scheme has seen strong uptake so far. S. Naryanan, Director General of Haryana Renewable Energy Development Agency (HAREDA), says a new Solar Policy is nearing release. This policy aims to boost the solar industry in Haryana.

The draft policy aims to incentivize both residents and businesses to go solar. It will provide the guidance needed to support increased solar installations. Haryana already leads the nation in solar water pump usage, with government subsidies of up to 75% for farmers to install the pumps. Haryana is dedicated to expanding renewable access across industries too.

At the event, solar industry representatives discussed challenges and opportunities. Net metering policies which allow homeowners to sell excess solar power back to the grid were raised. Representatives from the Punjab State Chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry also attended. All recognized solar's potential role in energy security and environmental protection.

With its Solar Homes scheme progressing and a new policy in the works, Haryana is demonstrating real momentum towards its bright solar energy future. Increased adoption will benefits its residents, businesses and environment for many years to come.