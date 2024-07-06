back to top
    Congress will defeat BJP in Gujarat as it did in Ayodhya, says Rahul Gandhi

    New Delhi, Jul 6: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday that his party will defeat the BJP in Gujarat in the next election the same way it did in Ayodhya in the recent polls.

    The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remark while addressing a party workers' convention in Ahmedabad.

    “They (BJP) have challenged us by threatening us and damaging our office. Let me tell you that we are together going to break their government like they damaged our office. Take it in writing that Congress will contest in Gujarat and defeat Narendra Modi and BJP in Gujarat like we did in Ayodhya,” Gandhi said.

    Congress will win Gujarat, and from the state it will make a new start, he said.

    He was referring to a clash that broke out between members of both Congress and BJP outside the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, Congress's state headquarters in Paldi area of Ahmedabad on July 2 after BJP's youth wing members came there to protest against Gandhi's remarks on Hindus.

    According to police, both sides engaged in stone-pelting, in which five policemen, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police, were injured.

    In his speech, the former Congress chief also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP's defeat from the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, where Ayodhya is located.

    “Farmers of Ayodhya lost their lands when the airport was built. The people of Ayodhya felt angry when they found that not a single local person was invited to the inauguration of the Ram Temple. The movement that was initiated by Advani ji, centred around Ayodhya, has been defeated by the alliance,” he said.

    He also claimed that PM Modi wanted to contest from Ayodhya, but his surveyors advised him against doing so saying he will be defeated and his political career will end.

    Haryana Targets 500,000 Solar Homes by 2030
    BJP Intensify Campaigning In Dehra, A must-win bypoll for Himachal CM, both Congress,
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

