    BJP Intensify Campaigning In Dehra, A must-win bypoll for Himachal CM, both Congress,

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Both the ruling Congress and opposition BJP have spared no effort to campaign for the upcoming by-poll in Dehra constituency of Pradesh. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu himself has been leading the Congress campaign, underscoring the high stakes involved for him personally in this election.

    For over two weeks, the Chief Minister and other Congress leaders have focused on convincing voters that electing his wife Kamlesh Thakur will ensure the region gets its fair share of power and development funds. No prominent leader has ever represented Dehra since its formation in 2012, so the residents see this as a big opportunity.

    However, the BJP is pitching local candidate Hoshiyar Singh as being more aware of local issues. Former CM Jai Ram Thakur has stated that during his tenure, he had sanctioned Rs 600 crores for Dehra's development at Hoshiyar's request. The opposition party is also highlighting alleged failures of the six-month-old Congress government.

    Both sides have traded accusations over forcing resignations that led to the by-election. The BJP alleges Sukhu's autocratic style compelled MLAs to quit, while Congress blames the opposition's attempts at toppling the state regime.

    With the contest seeing top leaders from both camps aggressively campaigning, the by-poll has become a do-or-die battle for CM Sukhu. A loss could embolden dissension within the ruling party. He has promised several projects and aid for Pong dam displacees if people elect his wife on July 5.

    Congress will defeat BJP in Gujarat as it did in Ayodhya, says Rahul Gandhi
    Flood Alert Issued for Beas and Suketi Rivers in Himachal's Mandi District
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

