Flood Alert Issued for Beas and Suketi Rivers in Himachal’s Mandi District

The district administration of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh has issued an advisory urging both tourists and locals to avoid areas adjacent to the Beas and Suketi rivers over the next few days. Heavy rainfall witnessed across Mandi and neighbouring Kullu district has caused water levels in these popular water bodies to swell beyond normal levels.

Officials are concerned about potential flash flooding due to the rising waters. As a precaution, warning signs have been installed and temporary barriers erected near vulnerable stretches of the rivers to keep people at a safe distance. Hotels and resorts located nearby have also been asked to inform guests about restricting access to riverside locations.

Rescue teams have been placed on standby to respond quickly should any emergencies arise. The district administration is monitoring conditions closely and will take additional steps if needed. Forecasts suggest more rainfall over the next 48 hours, adding to concerns as rivers continue filling up.

Known for its scenic valleys and hill stations, tourism is a key industry in Mandi. However, monsoons can transform the peaceful rivers into unpredicatable torrents. Authorities aim to ensure everyone's safety during this flood risk period through coordinated alerts and protocols. Cooperation from locals and tourists alike in adhering to the advisory will aid mitigation efforts.

While natural attractions continue luring visitors, the current advisory underlines that precautions must be taken near swollen waterways. Staying informed of weather and flood updates can help people plan activities away from areas prone to flash flooding until the alert is lifted.