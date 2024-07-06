back to top
Search
    HimachalFlood Alert Issued for Beas and Suketi Rivers in Himachal's Mandi District
    HimachalLatest News

    Flood Alert Issued for Beas and Suketi Rivers in Himachal’s Mandi District

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The district administration of Mandi, Pradesh has issued an advisory urging both tourists and locals to avoid areas adjacent to the Beas and Suketi rivers over the next few days. Heavy rainfall witnessed across Mandi and neighbouring Kullu district has caused water levels in these popular water bodies to swell beyond normal levels.

    Officials are concerned about potential flash flooding due to the rising waters. As a precaution, warning signs have been installed and temporary barriers erected near vulnerable stretches of the rivers to keep people at a safe distance. Hotels and resorts located nearby have also been asked to inform guests about restricting access to riverside locations.

    Rescue teams have been placed on standby to respond quickly should any emergencies arise. The district administration is monitoring conditions closely and will take additional steps if needed. Forecasts suggest more rainfall over the next 48 hours, adding to concerns as rivers continue filling up.

    Known for its scenic valleys and hill stations, is a key industry in Mandi. However, monsoons can transform the peaceful rivers into unpredicatable torrents. Authorities aim to ensure everyone's safety during this flood risk period through coordinated alerts and protocols. Cooperation from locals and tourists alike in adhering to the advisory will aid mitigation efforts.

    While natural attractions continue luring visitors, the current advisory underlines that precautions must be taken near swollen waterways. Staying informed of and flood updates can help people plan activities away from areas prone to flash flooding until the alert is lifted.

    Previous article
    BJP Intensify Campaigning In Dehra, A must-win bypoll for Himachal CM, both Congress,
    Next article
    Dalai Lama turns 89; Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang attends birthday celebrations in Dharamsala
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Soldier Martyred in Encounter Between Security Forces, Terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 6: An army personnel, who was injured...

    Take pledge to ensure J&K gets first BJP CM after assembly polls: Raina to workers

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 6:  Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder...

    BJP Reviews Strategy, Plans Future Programs In J&K: G Kishan Reddy

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 6: Ahead of the assembly polls, Union...

    Soldier Injured In Gun Battle With Terrorists In J&K’s Kulgam

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 6: A soldier of the elite unit...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Soldier Martyred in Encounter Between Security Forces, Terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam

    Take pledge to ensure J&K gets first BJP CM after assembly...

    BJP Reviews Strategy, Plans Future Programs In J&K: G Kishan Reddy