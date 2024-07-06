Legendary Leader Hooda to Sign Off After One Final Quest to Restore Congress Rule in Haryana

Former chief minister and Congress stalwart Bhupinder Singh Hooda has announced that the Haryana Assembly elections this October will mark his swan song in electoral politics after over two successful decades steering the state.

Known for his powerful influence within both the state Congress unit and at the national level, Hooda conveyed his retirement plans to party brass during a recent strategy meeting. Sources say the veteran politician is determined to go out on a high by leading the Congress campaign and helping install a loyalist administration before exiting the political scene.

Still regarded as the tallest leader of Haryana Congress, Hooda's vision is to build on gains from the recent Lok Sabha polls where the party won five seats. He is said to believe the anti-incumbency wind is blowing in Congress' favor to regain power after a decade in opposition.

With a remarkable track record as two-time Chief Minister whose pro-development initiatives reshaped Haryana, Hooda is eager for one final shot at glory by wresting control from the BJP. He has already kickstarted an ambitious statewide outreach blitzkrieg to galvanize local workers ahead of the do-or-die assembly battle.

Sources said Hooda made his retirement intentions clear at the strategy conclave attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Another senior leader advised making way for new faces, to which Hooda reiterated his decision to bow out after what he called his ‘swan song' election.

The Congress hopes to make a strong comeback in Haryana on the back of Hooda's enduring charisma and fame as a mass leader still revered across rural hinterlands. His impending departure will undoubtedly leave huge shoes to fill in a state where he remains the tallest pillar of opposition to the ruling BJP.