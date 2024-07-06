back to top
Search
    HaryanaLegendary Leader Hooda to Sign Off After One Final Quest to Restore...
    HaryanaLatest News

    Legendary Leader Hooda to Sign Off After One Final Quest to Restore Congress Rule in Haryana

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Former chief minister and Congress stalwart Bhupinder Singh Hooda has announced that the Assembly elections this October will mark his swan song in electoral after over two successful decades steering the state.

    Known for his powerful influence within both the state Congress unit and at the level, Hooda conveyed his retirement plans to party brass during a recent strategy meeting. Sources say the veteran politician is determined to go out on a high by leading the Congress campaign and helping install a loyalist administration before exiting the political scene.

    Still regarded as the tallest leader of Haryana Congress, Hooda's vision is to build on gains from the recent polls where the party won five seats. He is said to believe the anti-incumbency wind is blowing in Congress' favor to regain power after a decade in opposition.

    With a remarkable track record as two-time Chief Minister whose pro-development initiatives reshaped Haryana, Hooda is eager for one final shot at glory by wresting control from the BJP. He has already kickstarted an ambitious statewide outreach blitzkrieg to galvanize local workers ahead of the do-or-die assembly battle.

    Sources said Hooda made his retirement intentions clear at the strategy conclave attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Another senior leader advised making way for new faces, to which Hooda reiterated his decision to bow out after what he called his ‘swan song' election.

    The Congress hopes to make a strong comeback in Haryana on the back of Hooda's enduring charisma and fame as a mass leader still revered across rural hinterlands. His impending departure will undoubtedly leave huge shoes to fill in a state where he remains the tallest pillar of opposition to the ruling BJP.

    Previous article
    Will Ensure Hardworking Labourers Get Full Rights, Respect: Rahul Gandhi
    Next article
    Haryana Targets 500,000 Solar Homes by 2030
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Soldier Martyred in Encounter Between Security Forces, Terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 6: An army personnel, who was injured...

    Take pledge to ensure J&K gets first BJP CM after assembly polls: Raina to workers

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 6:  Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder...

    BJP Reviews Strategy, Plans Future Programs In J&K: G Kishan Reddy

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 6: Ahead of the assembly polls, Union...

    Soldier Injured In Gun Battle With Terrorists In J&K’s Kulgam

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 6: A soldier of the elite unit...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Soldier Martyred in Encounter Between Security Forces, Terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam

    Take pledge to ensure J&K gets first BJP CM after assembly...

    BJP Reviews Strategy, Plans Future Programs In J&K: G Kishan Reddy