Haryana ex-MLA Naresh Kaushik among 12 booked in INLD state chief Nafe Singh Rathi’s murder case

Jhajjar, Feb 26: Twelve people, including Bahadurgarh ex-MLA Naresh Kaushik, were on Monday booked in connection with the murder of INLD state chief Nafe Singh Rathi and his aide in Bahadurgarh town on Sunday evening.



No arrests have been made so far.



Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Haryana president and two-time MLA Nafe Singh Rathi (66) and his associate, Jai Kishan of Mandhothi village, were gunned down in broad daylight by unidentified car-borne assailants near Barahi level crossing in Bahadurgarh town.

Rathi's two gunmen were injured in the attack.



Rathi was sitting in the front seat of his SUV when the assailants waylaid the vehicle near the Barahi level crossing and opened indiscriminate firing from close range. The assailants sped away after the incident. Hearing the gunshots, a passerby informed the police.