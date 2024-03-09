Gupkar Alliance Over! NC, PDP spar over seat-sharing arrangement in Lok Sabha polls

Omar accuses PDP of violating coalition dharma, Mehbooba alleges NC breaking unity

Srinagar, Mar 8: The political landscape in Jammu & Kashmir witnessed a tumultuous turn on Friday as the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) literally collapsed with National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party trading charges after the former ruled out conceding Anantnag- Rajouri Lok Sabha seat to the latter, citing its poor performance in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The alliance between the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) faced a severe setback over the coveted Anantnag- Rajouri seat Addressing a news conference here, National Conference Vice -President Omar Abdullah today declared that the NC would field candidates from all three seats in the Kashmir valley during the upcoming LS polls.

He stated that conceding the Anantnag seat to the PDP was out of the question. Omar Abdullah justified the decision by citing the PDP's dismal performance in the 2019 LS polls, asserting that supporting PDP was illogical.

He expressed openness to offering the seat to Congress if they chose to contest against the BJP, but firmly ruled out accommodating the PDP. Accusing the PDP of breaching coalition principles and engaging in social media attacks against the NC, Omar emphasized that the alliance's primary purpose was to represent the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He criticized the “PDP's mudslinging tactics and stressed that responsibility for maintaining the alliance should not solely rest on the NC”.

In a swift response, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti termed the NC's decision as a “setback to the hopes of the people of J&K”.

She accused the National Conference of breaking PAGD unity, saying that Omar Abdullah has himself said that PDP is out of the alliance.

She asserted that the PAGD was formed to represent the core interests of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the need to prioritize the region's welfare over individual political gains.

When asked about Omar's jibe of PDP standing 3rd during the 2019 LS elections from Anantnag seat, Mehbooba said that both Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah have lost elections in the past. “Does that mean they should not contest again? This logic is bizarre,” Mehbooba said.