Gulmarg all set to host Khelo India Winter Games from today

Srinagar, Feb 19: The world famous ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district is all set to host the fourth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games beginning on Tuesday.

All preparations has been put in place for the five-day sports activities.

While it has been snowing at the ski resort since Sunday, the authorities have been busy with snow clearance operation so that the athletes could reach the venue without any hindrance.

Over 600 athletes from all over the country would participate in the national winter sports games at Gulmarg.

The administration has directed the officials to ensure that the roads leading to Gulmarg are cleared of the snow and maintained properly for smooth traffic movement.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Minga Sherpa said snow clearance operations are underway since morning, while other arrangements are also in place for the convenience of athletes.

He said Gulmarg received one and a half feet of snow since yesterday and it was still snowing there.

Sherpa said that the athletes will arrive in batches and would be transported directly from Srinagar airport to Gulmarg and Sports Council of India has already made arrangements for their stay in hotels here in Gulmarg.

“Gulmarg has potential to become a world class winter sports destination and no stone would be left unturned to make the event a grand success,” he told reporters in Gulmarg.

Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafiz said there is so much snow in Gulmarg and am sure the game will be a huge success.

The fourth edition of Winter games competition has been segregated into four snow related sports events which included Ski Mountaineering, Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding and Nordic Skiing.

The Khelo India Winter Games are part of the flagship Khelo India scheme of the central government, which aims to promote mass participation and excellence in sports.

The first chapter of the 4th edition of KIWG featuring two ice sports events including Ice Hockey and Ice Skating were held in Leh earlier this month.

The live streaming of the games apart from being aired on multiple platforms of DD Sports shall also be carried out by various portals giving a wider coverage to the event providing the bigger audience with an opportunity to watch the athletes in action and cheer for them, officials said.

The games are also expected to boost tourism and the economy of the region, as well as inspire more youngsters to take up winter sports.

The Khelo India Winter Games is an opportunity for J&K to showcase the beauty of the venue which has one of the finest slopes and the best quality snow otherwise also known to skiers who travel from other parts of the world.