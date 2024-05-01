Greater Kailash Killing: Incharge PP Suspended

JAMMU, May 1: Taking strong note of killing of a 39-year-old man in Greater Kailash locality, who was attacked by a group of people in the presence of police over a land dispute on Tuesday, SSP Jammu, Dr Vinod Kumar, has ordered the suspension of incharge Police Post Greater Kailash Puneet Sharma.



Pertinently, Avtar Singh son of Sardar Singh of Kaluchak was attacked by a group of people around 6 pm on Tuesday when he objected to taking forcible possession of a land plot he had allegedly purchased long back by the other party.

In the scuffle between two groups, Avtar Singh suffered severe head injuries. He was taken to Government Medical College Jammu, where he succumbed to his injuries the same day.

Police in Gangyal have already registered a case under the relevant sections of the law and started further investigation into the matter.