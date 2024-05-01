back to top
Search
JammuFarooq Abdullah Attacks ECI Over Postponement Of Election In Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha...
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Farooq Abdullah Attacks ECI Over Postponement Of Election In Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha Seat

By: Northlines

Date:

JAMMU, May 1: Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah took a dig at the Election Commission of (ECI) for postponing polling in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat to May 25.
Dr Abdullah maintained that they have the full support of people of the constituency. “See, it was not up to us (to defer the elections). The Election Commission has deferred it. Congratulations to them,” Abdullah told reporters in reply to a question about the postponement of elections on the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

In reply to another question about the party's strength in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat and the prospects of its victory, he said, “I can only say this, I have full faith in the people. We have full faith in Allah.”
NC candidate and former minister Mian Altaf Ahmed took also took a potshot at the ECI and claimed he had not seen such an example of the deferring of polls in the history of elections.
“There is no example in history that elections have been deferred. I have never heard such an example that elections were postponed due to a mere landslide. This has happened for the first time. It is an undemocratic step,” Altaf told reporters here.
He alleged people's anger against the system will further increase. “There is no justification for such a step. The seat carved out after delimitation by joining people of Anantnag with Rajouri-Poonch belt is injustice and cruelty. People have already felt it. They are unhappy over it. It is just an excuse,” he added.
The elections to the redrawn Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, which was slated to go to polls on May 7, were postponed to May 25 by the Election Commission.
This comes after several leaders, including  Jammu and BJP unit chief Ravinder Raina,  Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, People's Conference leader Imran Ansari, and others, had approached the Election Commission requesting the rescheduling of polls to the seat due to adverse conditions.
The Election Commission had asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to immediately submit a detailed report on road conditions, weather, and accessibility to the region, which covers parts of south Kashmir and areas in Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region.
The official notification said that the polls will be held on May 25.
Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah (National Conference) and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) had urged the Election Commission last week not to postpone the polls.
The constituency was scheduled to go to polls in the third phase on May 7 to decide the fate of 21 candidates, including Mehbooba Mufti, who is facing a challenge from NC's Mian Altaf. It will now go to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. (Agencies)

Previous article
Greater Kailash Killing: Incharge PP Suspended
Next article
Jammu And Kashmir | Two Gram Sewaks Suspended in Doda
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K | Budgam Man Booked For Sharing ‘Fake’ Shah Speech

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 1:  Police here have registered a case...

EC Revises Protocol On Storage Of Symbol Loading Units After SC Order

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 1: The Election Commission has come...

India Successfully Tests SMART Missile System

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 1: The Defence Research and Development...

Salman Khan House Firing Case | Accused Attempts Suicide In Crime Branch Lock-Up, Dies At Hospital

Northlines Northlines -
MUMBAI, May 1: An accused arrested in connection with...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

J&K | Budgam Man Booked For Sharing ‘Fake’ Shah Speech

EC Revises Protocol On Storage Of Symbol Loading Units After SC...

India Successfully Tests SMART Missile System