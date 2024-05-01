back to top
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Reopens For Light Vehicles After 2 Days
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Reopens For Light Vehicles After 2 Days

, May 1: The Jammu-Srinagar highway was on Wednesday reopened for light motor vehicles (LMVs) after remaining closed for the past two days following multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban district, officials said.

Heavy motor vehicles are not allowed to ply on the highway for the time being as the road clearance and widening operation is still on, a traffic department official said.
He said the LMVs were released on the highway from both sides around 9.30 am after debris were cleared at Mehar, Dalwas and Magerkote.
The opening of the 270-km highway, the only all- road linking with the rest of the country, provided relief to hundreds of people, including tourists, who were stranded in the twin capital cities following its closure.
Multiple landslides, mudslides and shooting stones from the hillocks blocked the highway at nearly a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, prompting suspension of the traffic, the officials said.
Meanwhile, the Mughal road — an alternate road linking Poonch and Rajouri in  Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian district — remained closed for the fifth day on Tuesday owing to snowfall in Peer Ki Gali and adjoining areas, they said.
The traffic on the road usually remains closed during winter months due to snow accumulation. The road was recently cleared for one-way traffic but fresh snowfall between Friday and Monday again closed it. (Agencies)

