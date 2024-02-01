Govt To Launch Housing Scheme For Deserving Middle Class: Sitharaman

NEW DELHI, Feb 1: The government will launch a housing scheme for deserving middle class to buy or build their own houses, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.
Sitharaman, in her pre-election , which is technically a vote on account and popularly termed an interim Budget, said the government will also adopt an economic approach that facilitates sustainable development and improves productivity.
She also mentioned about rooftop solarisation to ensure one crore household free electricity of up to 300 units per month, leading to household savings of Rs 15,000-18,000 annually.

