Highlights Of FM Sitharaman’s Budget 2024 Speech

NEW DELHI, Feb 1: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her sixth straight Budget ahead of the Parliamentary elections, matching the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech LIVE Updates:



12.07 pm: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has concluded her speech.

12:06 pm: Govt proposes to withdraw tax demand of up to Rs 25,000 up to 2009-10, to benefit 1 crore taxpayers: FM Sitharaman

12.05 pm: Focus has been to improve services for tax payers: FM Sitharaman

12.03 pm: Govt to raise Rs 14.13 lakh crore for market by issuing dated securities during 2024-25, says FM Sitharaman.

12.01 am: India received FDI inflow of USD 596 billion since 2014, double the inflow between 2004 and 2014: Sitharaman

11.56 am: Spiritual tourism has tremendous opportunities, says FM Sitharaman.

11.56 am: Coal gasification and liquefaction of 100 metric ton to be set up by 2030, says FM Sitharaman.

11.55 am: Our government is ready to assist states in faster development of aspirational districts and blocks: FM Sitharaman

11.54 am: Tourism has tremendous opportunities; Govt to take up development of iconic tourist centres to attract foreign tourists: Sitharaman

11.48 am: Capital spending for 2024-25 raised by 11 per cent to Rs 11.11 lakh crore or 3.4 per cent of GDP, says FM Sitharaman.

11.47 am: Indian air carriers pro-actively placed orders for 1,000 new aircraft, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

11.47 am: 40,000 normal railway bogies will be converted to Vande Bharat standard, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

11.42 am: Efforts of value addition in agri sector and increasing farmers' income will be stepped up, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

11.41 am: Strategy to be developed for Atma Nirbharta for oilseeds production, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

11.32 am: Global affairs are becoming more complex and challenging with wars and conflicts, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

11.32 am: The next 5 years will be years of unprecedented development and golden moments to realise the dream of developed India by 2047, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

11.31 am: New world order emerging; India successfully navigated global challenges of fuel, fertiliser price spike, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

11.24 am: Skill India Mission has trained and upskilled 1.4 crore youth in the country, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

11.23 am: Making Triple Talaq illegal, reserving one-third legislative seats for women highlight government's women empowerment programme, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

11.20 am: 30 crore Mudra yojana loans given to women in 10 years, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

11.17 am: For our government, social justice is an effective and necessary model, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

11.12 am: Structural reforms, pro-people programme and employment opportunities helped economy get new vigour, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

11.11 am: Indian economy witnessed profound positive transformation in last 10 years, says FM Sitharaman.

11.07 am: People of India looking ahead to future with hope and options, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

11.02 am: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech begins.

11.00 am: This would be the sixth time when Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present the budget.

As the Parliamentary elections are due, Sitharaman's interim Budget may not contain any major policy changes.

Speaking at an industry event in December 2023, Sitharaman had ruled out any “spectacular announcement” in the interim Budget, saying it would just be a vote-on-account before the general elections.