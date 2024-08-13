Government withdraws contentious Broadcasting Bill amid concerns over free speech curbs

“Government backs down from contentious Broadcast Bill amid criticism”

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is reported to have withdrawn its new draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2024 following criticism around potential restrictions on freedom of expression. Multiple sources including a senior government official confirmed to this publication that stakeholders who had received copies of the draft Bill have now been asked to return them.

The draft legislation aimed to update the existing regulatory framework governing television broadcasting and online content. However, the version shared privately with select parties last month proposed significant changes that alarmed many. If implemented, it would have brought a wide array of digital content including social media posts and videos created by individuals under government oversight.

Controversially, the Bill defined ‘digital news broadcasters' in a way that could potentially cover independent online video creators and social media influencers. This would have required such individuals to formally register with the authorities and adhere to programming codes. The overreaching provisions faced pushback both from public figures and private tech corporations concerned about censorship.

It is learnt there were disagreements within the bureaucratic ranks on the appropriate scope of applying regulations to non-news online content. Following the backlash, the Ministry has now opted to re-evaluate the Bill rather than pursuing the contentious draft. Sources indicate a fresh proposal will be made after more extensive stakeholder consultations.

While the intent to update laws for the evolving digital environment is understandable, the episode highlights the need for anysuch reforms to be framed carefully with due regard for India's democratic principles of free expression. Only a transparent, inclusive process can garner public trust while achieving regulatory objectives.