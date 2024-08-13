back to top
    Factory output growth eases to 4.2% in June led by manufacturing slowdown

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The latest industrial production data shows 's factory output expansion slowed in June compared to the previous month. Overall growth of the index of industrial production (IIP), which measures factory output, stood at 4.2% for June, down from 6.2% in May.

    The manufacturing sector, which has the largest weightage in IIP, grew 2.6% in June – the lowest pace in seven months. Manufacturing growth was 5% in May and 3.5% in June last year. weaker manufacturing led to the slower overall factory output growth in June.

    However, mining sector growth accelerated to 10.3% in June from 6.6% in May, supported by higher coal demand. Electricity generation growth also rose to 8.6% compared to 4.2% in June 2023.

    Among use-based categories, consumer durables grew at a faster 8.6% rate due to a low base effect, while consumer non-durables contracted 1.4% in June. Capital goods, a key capital expenditure indicator, grew 2.4%.

    Most experts feel the manufacturing slowdown was mainly due to high inflation impacting demand. However, with inflation moderating and festive season demand expected to pick up in coming months, factory output growth is projected to recover from the second half of the financial year. The monsoon progress and government's capex push will also be important factors for industrial activity.

    Going forward, timely policy support is crucial to strengthen the manufacturing sector recovery and boost overall industrial growth momentum. Private sector investment also needs to revive to sustain factory output expansion over the medium term.

    Government withdraws contentious Broadcasting Bill amid concerns over free speech curbs
    The practical reason behind former President Trump’s unique suit style
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

