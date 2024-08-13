back to top
Search
    InternationalThe practical reason behind former President Trump's unique suit style
    International

    The practical reason behind former President Trump’s unique suit style

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Real Reason Behind the Style Choices: Insights into Former Leader's Wardrobe

    Many have wondered about the unique sartorial preferences of the 45th American President. Recent revelations from a prominent menswear journalist provide unexpected explanations for one puzzling aspect of his formal attire.

    Renowned writer Jonathan Evans has spent decades dissecting and decoding trends in men's fashion. In a new essay, he offers fresh perspectives into the tailoring decisions of Donald Trump during his time in office. Evans notes that the former Commander-in-Chief was frequently photographed with accentuated shoulder pads under his suits.

    Contrary to speculation, Evans indicates this was no mere aesthetic choice. As someone accustomed to power suits in real estate, Trump was used to structured silhouettes that convey importance and dominance. However, the presidency involved different demands on one's physique and posture. Long days with non-stop engagements and camera angles from below risked making even the most imposing figure seem hunched.

    Through meticulous alterations including extra padding in the shoulders and upper back, Trump's team ensured he maintained a distinguished, presidential presence no matter the lighting or vantage point. This shrewd sartorial strategy helped him project an image of vigor, size and authority befitting his highest office. By understanding such nuanced motivations, we gain deeper appreciation for how even the smallest details shape perceptions at the highest levels of leadership.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Factory output growth eases to 4.2% in June led by manufacturing slowdown
    Next article
    Tech Billionaire Issues Debate Challenge to VP After Campaign Criticism
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Tech Billionaire Issues Debate Challenge to VP After Campaign Criticism

    Northlines Northlines -
    Tech Billionaire Issues Debate Challenge After Campaign Criticism Tesla and...

    Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed taken into military custody, court martial initiated: ISPR

    Northlines Northlines -
    Islamabad, Aug 12: Former intelligence chief Faiz Hameed has...

    USA shines at Paris Olympics 2024 with solid gold medal haul despite facing minor setbacks

    Northlines Northlines -
    While every athlete dreams of glory at the Olympic...

    William and Kate make subtle outreach to Harry and Meghan after Queen’s passing

    Northlines Northlines -
    Prince William and Catherine's Subtle Outreach to Harry and...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Groundbreaking New Screening Technique Shows Promise for Detecting Pancreatic Cancer Early

    Tech Billionaire Issues Debate Challenge to VP After Campaign Criticism

    Factory output growth eases to 4.2% in June led by manufacturing...