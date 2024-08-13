Jackie Shroff reminisces living in a Mumbai chawl and overcoming early struggles

In a recent interview, veteran Bollywood star Jackie Shroff reflected on the humble origins and challenges he had to face in his early days. The acclaimed actor recalled spending his childhood living in a chawl in Mumbai along with his parents in a single room.

Shroff vividly remembered having to stand in long lines every morning with other residents to use the communal bathrooms, a memory that still remains etched in his mind. “There would be a queue outside each morning as people rushed to work. I can picture myself waiting patiently in those lines even today,” he shared.

The Hero star also fondly recalled helping his mother cook meals by sitting on the floor beside her. “Sitting on the floor to eat is the best way in my opinion. I was content assisting my mom in the kitchen and sharing our meals together on the ground,” he remarked.

During the interview, archival footage was shown of Shroff recently returning to visit his old chawl room after years. He recollected living conditions like spotting a snake in the corner once and also getting bitten by a rat along with his mother. “It is unbelievable to think about staying in such cramped housing in the 1960s,” the actor stated in disbelief.

Despite facing significant hardships early on, Shroff worked hard and achieved stellar success with memorable films. His determination to overcome struggles continues to motivate many. The versatile star currently has several upcoming projects including Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John in the pipeline.