back to top
Search
    BusinessGovernment aims to open over 30 million new bank accounts under PM...
    Business

    Government aims to open over 30 million new bank accounts under PM Jan Dhan Yojana in FY25

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    aims to open over 30 million PM Jan Dhan accounts in FY25

    The government has set an ambitious target of opening more than 30 million new bank accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) scheme in the current financial year 2024-25, according to Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. As the flagship financial inclusion program marks its tenth anniversary this week, Sitharaman praised PMJDY for empowering citizens, especially identifying those in need of assistance.

    Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, the PMJDY initiative has seen bank accounts surge nearly four-fold over the past decade, rising from 147 million to over 530 million presently. Deposits under the scheme have jumped as well from Rs. 1,567 crore to more than Rs. 23,100 crore in the same time period. It is hoped that achieving the new target of 30 million additional accounts will bring even more Indians into the formal banking system.

    A key goal is targeting remaining adults without accounts as well as new users. Currently, India has in excess of 17.3 billion operational savings accounts of which over 530 million are PMJDY holders. Around 80% of these accounts are active on a regular basis while the other 20% see little activity. The average balance in PMJDY accounts has grown from just over Rs. 10,000 to approximately Rs. 43,500 in the last nine years.

    PMJDY has been instrumental in powering various people-centric schemes through direct transfers such as financial relief during Covid-19, support for farmers, and more. Along with Aadhar and mobile connectivity, it comprises the vital ‘JAM trinity' facilitating widespread digital payments across India. Two-thirds of all Jan Dhan accounts are located in rural and semi-urban regions, while over 55% are owned by women. With banking infrastructure now available within 5km for nearly every village nationwide, the program has been a runaway success of financial empowerment and inclusion for all.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina bravely shares her battle with rare cancer, brain tuberculosis and other health issues, says she draws inspiration from brother’s dedication
    Next article
    India’s Energy Needs Set For Relief As LNG Glut Looms
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Survey shows rising popularity of digital payments in smaller Indian cities

    Northlines Northlines -
    Digital Payment Usage on the Rise in Smaller Indian...

    India’s Energy Needs Set For Relief As LNG Glut Looms

    Northlines Northlines -
    With nearly 200 million tons of new liquefied natural...

    Data Startup Cribl Scores $319M Funding at $3.5B Valuation

    Northlines Northlines -
    San Francisco-based data management startup Cribl has closed a...

    LatAm Startup Mercately Attracts $2.6M Funding with Help from Techstars, Meta Program

    Northlines Northlines -
    Online communication giant WhatsApp has become the top choice...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cabinet Nod For Setting Up 12 Industrial Cities To Boost Manufacturing;...

    ‘Enough is enough’: President Murmu criticises ‘collective amnesia’ of Indian society...

    How 2024 Election Results Empowered India’s Democratic Revival: Manish Tewari