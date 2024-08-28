back to top
Search
    BusinessIndia's Energy Needs Set For Relief As LNG Glut Looms
    Business

    India’s Energy Needs Set For Relief As LNG Glut Looms

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    With nearly 200 million tons of new liquefied natural gas (LNG) production capacity slated to come online globally by 2028, 's energy needs may soon be met at lower prices according to analysis.

    Major players in the global LNG sector are working to boost supply significantly over the coming years through various projects currently under construction. Approximately 193 million metric tons per year of additional liquefaction capacity is on track for completion between now and 2028.

    However experts forecast only modest growth in worldwide natural gas consumption over the same period, as some regions explore alternatives in light of climate commitments. The imbalance between expanding supply and more tempered demand dynamics could result in a buyers' market scenario for LNG.

    For India which imports nearly half its total gas usage currently, largely in tankers, a buyers' market spells good news. As one of the 's top importers of LNG the nation stands to save on vital energy import bills. Lower LNG prices would support the government's aim to raise the role of natural gas in India's energy mix to 15% by 2030 from just over 6% currently.

    Analysts estimate softer prices globally could keep consumer gas tariffs in check, helping boost consumption in sectors like city gas distribution and fertilizers. Increased use of the cleaner burning fuel also better aligns with India's climate goals. With domestic gas output seen peaking later this decade, relying more on imports presents a bridging strategy to transition towards renewables and emerging alternatives.

    Overall the timing of projected oversupply in LNG markets provides an opportunity for price-sensitive import-dependent countries. As developments are tracked, India's energy security and environmental objectives both appear on course to benefit from conditions emerging in the global marketplace.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Government aims to open over 30 million new bank accounts under PM Jan Dhan Yojana in FY25
    Next article
    Survey shows rising popularity of digital payments in smaller Indian cities
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Survey shows rising popularity of digital payments in smaller Indian cities

    Northlines Northlines -
    Digital Payment Usage on the Rise in Smaller Indian...

    Government aims to open over 30 million new bank accounts under PM Jan Dhan Yojana in FY25

    Northlines Northlines -
    India aims to open over 30 million PM Jan...

    Data Startup Cribl Scores $319M Funding at $3.5B Valuation

    Northlines Northlines -
    San Francisco-based data management startup Cribl has closed a...

    LatAm Startup Mercately Attracts $2.6M Funding with Help from Techstars, Meta Program

    Northlines Northlines -
    Online communication giant WhatsApp has become the top choice...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cabinet Nod For Setting Up 12 Industrial Cities To Boost Manufacturing;...

    ‘Enough is enough’: President Murmu criticises ‘collective amnesia’ of Indian society...

    How 2024 Election Results Empowered India’s Democratic Revival: Manish Tewari