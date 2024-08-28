back to top
    Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina bravely shares her battle with rare cancer, brain tuberculosis and other health issues, says she draws inspiration from brother’s dedication

    Prominent actress opens up about years-long struggles

    In a candid interview, Sunaina Roshan spoke about battles she has faced with rare cancer, brain tuberculosis and other health concerns over the past few years. The sister of famous actor Hrithik Roshan said she first faced symptoms while working with her father Rakesh Roshan and upon medical examination was diagnosed with cervical cancer, one of the rarest forms of the disease.

    She detailed the emotionally draining process of treatment and how losing her hair affected her deeply. Roshan also sufferered from brain tuberculosis, which can impact any part of the body. In her journey, she has dealt with additional challenges of diabetes, sleep apnea and liver issues.

    However, throughout her struggles, Roshan credits brother Hrithik as an inspiration pushing her forward. Despite his busy career, Hrithik made time to support her during medical procedures. She cited seeing his dedication firsthand and how he never gives up as qualities that helped her remain determined.

    While it has been a long road to recovery, Roshan says she is focused on regaining strength and abilities. She does not want to depend on others in the future and aims to live independently even in older age.By bravely sharing her experience, Roshan hopes to help others facing similar health crises with understanding their not alone in the battle.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

