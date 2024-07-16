back to top
Search
    BusinessGoogle Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Fast-Growing Cybersecurity Startup Wiz for $23...
    BusinessStartup News

    Google Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Fast-Growing Cybersecurity Startup Wiz for $23 Billion

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In a potential blockbuster deal, TechCrunch has learned from a source close to the situation that Google's parent company Alphabet is reportedly in deep negotiations to acquire the fast-growing cybersecurity company Wiz for $23 billion. The talks were initiated a few weeks ago when Thomas Kurian, head of Google Cloud, approached Wiz to express interest in an acquisition.

    Since then, both parties have engaged in swift discussions and tentatively agreed on the hefty price tag. However, my source noted that deals of this magnitude face considerable complexities that would need to be resolved, with around a 50% chance the negotiations could fall through over the next week to 10 days as important details are ironed out.

    Founded just four years ago in 2020, Wiz has disrupted the cybersecurity space with its innovative solutions and astronomical growth. The startup achieved annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $100 million within 18 months of launching. By this past May, Wiz's ARR had ballooned to around $350 million, demonstrating the strong demand for its offerings among customers. According to the source, Wiz's ARR has now raced past the $500 million mark and is on track to hit $1 billion in ARR next year.

    If finalized, the proposed $23 billion valuation would represent a mammoth 46x multiple of Wiz's current run rate. In comparison, its chief rival Palo Alto Networks trades at a far lower 14x revenue. Google appears intent on opening its checkbook wide to outbid any other suitors for Wiz, showing Silicon Valley heavyweights are taking notice of its ascendance.

    For readers, the potential merger signifies both companies' strategic priorities around bolstering cloud security capabilities. It will be intriguing to observe if negotiations are successfully culminated in the days ahead or alternatives emerge. Stay tuned for further updates.

    Previous article
    Why colon cancer is increasingly impacting young adults and tips to reduce risks
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Lhoopa Raises $80 Million to Expand Affordable Housing Platform in Philippines

    Northlines Northlines -
    Affordable housing remains a challenge for many low-income families...

    Markets rally for 3rd day running; Nifty hits fresh all-time high

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Jul 16: Equity benchmark indices maintained their winning...

    India tasked with establishing organization to drive digital infrastructure growth in developing world

    Northlines Northlines -
    A recent report by India’s G20 task force has...

    Major Indian banks SBI and BOB increase benchmark lending rates

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a move that could push up loan repayment...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Why colon cancer is increasingly impacting young adults and tips to...

    Plastic Surgery Myths Busted – Procedure Not Just for Celebs and...

    Lhoopa Raises $80 Million to Expand Affordable Housing Platform in Philippines