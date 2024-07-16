Why colon cancer is increasingly impacting young adults and tips to reduce risks

Young adults face increased colon cancer risk: What's causing the rise and how to prevent it

Recent years have seen concerning trends of rising colon cancer cases among young adults. This emerging issue requires urgent attention to understand the causes driving this rise and promote effective preventative actions.

Colon cancer, which affects the large intestine or colon, was traditionally considered a disease of older age. However, new patterns show colon cancer now affects those in their 20s and 30s with increasing regularity. Experts seek to determine what lifestyle and genetic factors expose younger generations to heightened risks.

Changing social patterns play a role. More sedentary work and study coupled with convenient processed foods high in fat and carbs undermine health. Genetics also feature, as certain gene mutations predispose some families. Additionally, early symptoms tend to be overlooked as less serious issues. Together, these delays in screening and treatment allow cancer to progress undetected to later stages.

Lifestyle modifications can help lower colon cancer risks at any age. A balanced whole foods diet with plenty of fibrous fruits and veggies supports digestive health. Regular exercise of moderate intensity, like brisk walks, provides cardio benefits. For those with family histories or concerning symptoms, screenings through colonoscopies enable catches in very early curable stages. Smoking and heavy drinking raise cancer probabilities and should be avoided. Excess weight strains the body and increases risks as well.

Staying informed allows catching potential issues sooner. Public health campaigns must stress colon cancer awareness starting from young adult years. Small changes like walking more, eating more fiber and sleeping sufficiently can benefit overall wellness. Screening eligibility may need reconsidering based on rising cases in this demographic. With awareness and prevention focus, future colon cancer incidence rates in younger generations may declining, improving outcomes and quality of life.